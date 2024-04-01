    বাংলা

    Four killed as sudden heavy rain lashes east Indian state

    Local district head Shama Parveen says storm kills four while scores of injured are taken to local district hospital to be treated

    Reuters
    Published : 31 March 2024, 07:50 PM
    Updated : 31 March 2024, 07:50 PM

    Sudden heavy rainfall and stormy winds lashed parts of India's eastern state of West Bengal on Sunday, killing four and injuring several others, as per a local official, prompting evacuation efforts.

    The storm hit Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal and damaged houses, uprooted trees, disrupted transport and electricity, showed videos by Indian news agency ANI, in which Reuters has a minority stake.

    Local district head Shama Parveen said the storm killed four while scores of injured were taken to the local district hospital to be treated.

    State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a post on X that the government will compensate next of kin in cases of death.

