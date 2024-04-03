Sparks between Gosling, Blunt ignite interest in ‘The Fall Guy’

‘Barbenheimer’ was the biggest thing in movies last year. The unexpected double bill dominated the imagination of fans worldwide, propelling both films to massive box office success, even at the Oscars. And it was at the Oscars that a couple of stars from each film took to the stage.

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling are familiar faces to fans of Hollywood movies, but I had never seen them together before. Their easy, playful banter was magnetic and immediately ignited my curiosity about whether it would translate to on-screen chemistry in their upcoming collaboration The Fall Guy.

Inspired by the 1980s TV series of the same name, the movie tells the story of Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling), a struggling stuntman past his prime who gets a shot to work on the latest blockbuster featuring action star Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). To his surprise, the film’s director is his ex-girlfriend Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt). To make things worse, Tom suddenly vanishes under mysterious circumstances. Colt, driven by honour and lingering affection, embarks on a mission to find Tom and salvage Jody’s film.

But, what begins as a man-hunt soon turns into a deadly game of cat and mouse as long-buried secrets surface and plunge characters into deadly peril.