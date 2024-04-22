Bowlers with 'X-factor' will hold key in T20 World Cup, says Sammy

With T20 cricket becoming increasingly more batter-dominated, bowlers with the 'X-factor' could make all the difference in the World Cup in June, West Indies head coach Daren Sammy told Reuters.

The batting bias of cricket's shortest format is evident in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), where 200-plus scores have become a routine and 300 does not look impossible anymore.

Sammy, who captained West Indies to both their T20 World Cup titles, expected the batting carnage to continue in the June showpiece.

"Bowlers have been under the pump," the former all-rounder said in a telephone interview from his T20 World Cup trophy tour in Saint Lucia.