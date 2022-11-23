6 killed in violence on Assam-Meghalaya border in India

Six people, including a forest official, have been killed in violence near the borders of the two Indian states of Assam and Meghalaya, reports NDTV.

The violence occurred in Mukroh in the West Jaintia Hills on Tuesday.

Tensions flared up along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Wednesday, a day after six people were killed in a clash after police intercepted a truck that was allegedly smuggling timber, India Today reported.

Mobile internet and data services have been suspended in seven districts of Meghalaya beginning from 10:30 am on Wednesday, a notification issued by the Home (Police) Department of Meghalaya government said.