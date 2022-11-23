    বাংলা

    6 killed in violence on Assam-Meghalaya border in India

    Mobile internet and data services have been suspended in seven districts of Meghalaya to prevent the 'misuse of media'

    Six people, including a forest official, have been killed in violence near the borders of the two Indian states of Assam and Meghalaya, reports NDTV.

    The violence occurred in Mukroh in the West Jaintia Hills on Tuesday.

    Tensions flared up along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Wednesday, a day after six people were killed in a clash after police intercepted a truck that was allegedly smuggling timber, India Today reported.

    Mobile internet and data services have been suspended in seven districts of Meghalaya beginning from 10:30 am on Wednesday, a notification issued by the Home (Police) Department of Meghalaya government said.

    "The injured have been rushed to hospital and an inquest is being conducted. An FIR has been registered by Meghalaya police," Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said.

    A notification issued by the Meghalaya government read: "Reports have been received from police headquarters, Meghalaya, Shillong that an untoward incident has occurred in Mukroh, West Jaintia Hills, Jowai, having a potential to disturb public peace and tranquility, and cause a threat to public safety in West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, Eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills, which may likely breakdown law and order."

    CVD Diengdoh, secretary to the Home (Police) Department in Meghalaya said the order was brought into effect to prevent the misuse of media (WhatsApp and social media like Facebook Twitter, YouTube) to disturb peace and tranquility in the state.

    The notification read that violators of the order will be penalised under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and also the related provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

