Flowers float on Dhaka’s Ramna Lake as part of Vaisabi celebrations

People from Bangladesh’s ethnic minority communities are celebrating the Vaisabi festival by floating flowers on Ramna Lake.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Tourism and Chattogram Affairs on Friday morning.

A colourful procession was also held from the Chattogram Hill Tracts Complex at the capital’s Bailey Road to Ramna Lake. Members of ethnic minority communities from the three hill districts participated in the festivities.

Women and children clad in colourful clothes placed the flowers on banana leaves and watched them float away.

Secretary of Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs Ministry Moshiur Rahman told bdnews24.com: “Vaisabi is all about celebrating the New Year and the religious festivals of the people hailing from the hill tracts. We organise this event every year to introduce the townsfolk to the traditions and culture of the ethnic minority groups who live in Bangladesh.”