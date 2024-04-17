Windies' Powell trying to coax Narine out of retirement for home World Cup

Narine smashed 109 off 56 balls and claimed two wickets, including Powell's, but it was not enough to secure victory, with Jos Buttler leading Rajasthan Royals' successful chase of 224 with an unbeaten hundred.

"For the last 12 months, I've been whispering in his ears, but he's blocked out everyone," Powell said, adding that he had even asked senior players to try to get Narine to change his mind.

"Hopefully, before they select the team, they can crack his code."

Narine was cryptic in his response when asked if he would come out of retirement to play in the World Cup, where conditions are expected to be conducive for spinners.

"It is what it is, but let's see what the future holds," Narine said.

Buttler initially struggled for rhythm in this year's IPL but his unbeaten 107 was his second century in three games.