    বাংলা

    Windies' Powell trying to coax Narine out of retirement for home World Cup

    Narine, 35, announced his retirement from international cricket in 2023, four years after playing his last match for West Indies against India

    Reuters
    Published : 17 April 2024, 01:30 PM
    Updated : 17 April 2024, 01:30 PM

    West Indies skipper Rovman Powell said he is trying to persuade all-rounder Sunil Narine to come out of international retirement for the home T20 World Cup in June. 

    Narine, 35, announced his retirement from international cricket in 2023, four years after playing his last match for West Indies against India. 

    The spinner remains active in franchise cricket, evolving from a lower-order batter to a flamboyant opener, and his batting prowess was on full display for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday. 

    Narine smashed 109 off 56 balls and claimed two wickets, including Powell's, but it was not enough to secure victory, with Jos Buttler leading Rajasthan Royals' successful chase of 224 with an unbeaten hundred. 

    "For the last 12 months, I've been whispering in his ears, but he's blocked out everyone," Powell said, adding that he had even asked senior players to try to get Narine to change his mind. 

    "Hopefully, before they select the team, they can crack his code." 

    Narine was cryptic in his response when asked if he would come out of retirement to play in the World Cup, where conditions are expected to be conducive for spinners. 

    "It is what it is, but let's see what the future holds," Narine said. 

    Buttler initially struggled for rhythm in this year's IPL but his unbeaten 107 was his second century in three games. 

    "At times you feel frustrated, or you are questioning yourself," the England captain said at the presentation ceremony. 

    "I was trying to tell myself 'It would be okay, keep going, at some point you'll get your rhythm back'." 

    Batting until the end allowed him to pace his innings, something Buttler said he learned by watching Indian stalwarts Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli. 

    "Throughout the IPL, you've seen crazy things happen. Guys like Dhoni and Kohli -- they stay till the end and keep believing. 

    "You've seen it so many times in the IPL, and I was trying to do the same."

    RELATED STORIES
    Australia's Marsh returns home from IPL following injury
    Marsh returns home from IPL following injury
    The 32-year-old, who is widely expected to captain Australia in the T20 World Cup in US and West Indies, sat out Delhi's last two IPL games against Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants
    Buttler roars back into form as Rajasthan remain unbeaten
    Buttler roars back into form
    The England white-ball captain managed scores of 11, 11 and 13 in his first three matches even though 2008 champions Rajasthan kept winning
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - England v Pakistan - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - November 11, 2023 England's David Willey before the match REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
    Willey exits IPL citing personal reasons
    He is the second English player to leave Lucknow this season
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Semi-Final - India v New Zealand - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - November 15, 2023 New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra in action
    Hussey hails Ravindra for making fast start to IPL
    New Zealand all-rounder Ravindra emerged as a hot prospect for IPL teams after finishing as the fourth-highest scorer in the 50-overs World Cup in India last year with 578 runs including three centuri ...

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor