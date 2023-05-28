    বাংলা

    Around 33 tribal militants killed in clashes in India's Manipur: minister

    Chief Minister Biren Singh says mass combing operations along with helicopter operations have started

    Reuters
    Published : 28 May 2023, 03:26 PM
    Updated : 28 May 2023, 03:26 PM

    Around 33 tribal militants have been killed recently in India's far northeastern state of Manipur in an ongoing security force operation following ethnic clashes in the region, the state's chief minister said on Sunday.

    The state bordering Myanmar has witnessed growing tension in recent weeks, with rioting and ethnic clashes killing at least 60 people and displacing 35,000.

    The violence began on May 3 when tribal groups clashed with ethnic majority Meitei people - a non-tribal group, over economic benefits and quotas given to the tribes.

    On Sunday, Chief Minister N Biren Singh told reporters around 33 militants had so far been killed.

    "Mass combing operations along with helicopter operations have started. We are trying to find out culprits, those militants, who are attacking the civilians," he said.

    Earlier in May, New Delhi rushed thousands of paramilitary and army troops to the state of 3.2 million people.

    Manipur shares a nearly 400-km (250-mile) border with Myanmar, where a 2021 coup led to thousands of refugees crossing into the Indian state.

    RELATED STORIES
    A scooterist rides past a damaged water tanker that was set afire during a protest by tribal groups in Churachandpur in the northeastern state of Manipur, India, May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
    India verifying cause of deaths in tension-hit Manipur
    There have been incidents of looting and arson in parts of the remote state bordering Myanmar in recent days
    A view of a truck with its windshield broken, in Manipur, India, May 6, 2023, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. Instagram @the_mj_rider via REUTERS
    What sparked deadly ethnic clashes in India's Manipur?
    The violence in the state bordering Myanmar began on May 3 when tribal groups clashed with a non-tribal group
    A scooterist rides past a damaged water tanker that was set afire during a protest by tribal groups in Churachandpur in the northeastern state of Manipur, India, May 4, 2023. REUTERS
    Indians escorted back home in riot-hit northeast
    Fierce fighting broke out in Manipur when members of about 30 tribal groups clashed with a non-tribal group
    Armed security personnel walk at a site of an attack inspecting charred army vehicle after unidentified gunmen opened fire at an Indian army vehicle in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, killing at least five soldiers, the army said, in Poonch, Jammu And Kashmir, India, April 20, 2023 in this screengrab obtained from a video.
    Indian army steps in to quell violence in Manipur
    Indian army sources said troops and the paramilitary Assam Rifles evacuated more than 7,500 people of different communities to stop violence

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan