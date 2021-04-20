Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tests COVID positive

The 50-year-old is currently isolating at home, reports NDTV.

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I've just tested positive for COVID. All those who've been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," the former Congress president tweeted on Tuesday.

He has reportedly not met with his mother and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in the last 12 days, according to NDTV. He has not met with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra either in five days, say his aides.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh also tested positive COVID-19 on Monday. The veteran Congress leader underwent a COVID-19 test after registering a fever and was subsequently admitted to Trauma Centre of Delhi's AIIMS.

He has already received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine (Covaxin) but was taken to hospital as "a matter of precaution".