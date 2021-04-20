Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tests COVID positive
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Apr 2021 06:20 PM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2021 06:21 PM BdST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said he has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms of the illness.
The 50-year-old is currently isolating at home, reports NDTV.
"After experiencing mild symptoms, I've just tested positive for COVID. All those who've been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," the former Congress president tweeted on Tuesday.
He has reportedly not met with his mother and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in the last 12 days, according to NDTV. He has not met with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra either in five days, say his aides.
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh also tested positive COVID-19 on Monday. The veteran Congress leader underwent a COVID-19 test after registering a fever and was subsequently admitted to Trauma Centre of Delhi's AIIMS.
He has already received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine (Covaxin) but was taken to hospital as "a matter of precaution".
After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 20, 2021
All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe.
- Many Indians struggle to get coronavirus tests
- India logs record daily COVID-19 death toll
- India hopes US will ease vaccine material export ban
- India’s cremations cast doubt on virus death counts
- India to allow COVID-19 vaccines for all adults
- Ex-UN chief Ban urges Guterres to engage directly with Myanmar army
- Manhoman Singh tests COVID positive
- India to fund capacity boost at Serum Institute
- Many Indians struggle to get coronavirus tests as cases rocket
- India reports record daily COVID-19 death toll, many cities in lockdown
- India hopes US will soon ease ban on vaccine material exports
- Non-stop cremations cast doubt on India's counting of COVID dead
- India to allow COVID-19 vaccines for all adults as cases surge
- Ex-UN chief Ban urges Guterres to engage directly with Myanmar army
Most Read
- Rickshaws and cars are back. Street scenes in Dhaka begin to change in lockdown
- Mamunul resort scandal: Sonargaon OC Rafiqul loses job
- Hifazat leader Mamunul has 3 wives, only one marriage is registered: police
- Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal’s son-in-law dies in London
- Bangladesh grounds all flights for another week in lockdown
- Bangladesh to extend lockdown by a week in virus flareup
- Bangladesh extends virus lockdown by one week to Apr 28
- 17 returnees from India test positive for COVID-19
- Bangladesh to resume China flights in pandemic
- Bangladesh police introduce pass for ‘movement’ in lockdown