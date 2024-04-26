India's top court declines to order any change to vote-counting process

India's Supreme Court declined on Friday to order any change to the vote-counting process, rejecting petitions seeking a return to the ballot system or to tally all paper slips generated as proof of voting for votes recorded by electronic machines.

The order comes days after India began voting in the elections on Apr 19, with votes due to be counted on Jun 4 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi widely tipped to win a rare third-straight term in the face of a struggling opposition challenge.

"Blindly discussing any aspect of the system can lead to unwarranted scepticism and impede progress," Justice Dipankar Datta said, after the two judge-bench delivered a unanimous verdict.

"Instead, a critical yet constructive approach guided by evidence and reason should be followed to make room for meaningful improvements and to ensure the system's credibility and effectiveness."