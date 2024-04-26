    বাংলা

    India begins voting in second phase of giant election as Modi vs Gandhi campaign heats up

    Almost one billion people are eligible to vote in the seven-phase general elections that began on April 19 and concludes on June 1

    Reuters
    Published : 26 April 2024, 02:19 AM
    Updated : 26 April 2024, 02:19 AM

    India began voting on Friday in the second phase of the world's biggest election, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his rivals raise the pitch of the campaign by focusing on hot-button issues such as religious discrimination, affirmative action and taxes.

    Almost one billion people are eligible to vote in the seven-phase general elections that began on April 19 and concludes on June 1, with votes set to be counted on June 4.

    Modi is seeking a record-equalling third straight term on the back of his economic record, welfare measures, national pride, Hindu nationalism and personal popularity. Surveys suggest he will easily win a comfortable majority.

    His challengers have formed an alliance of more than two dozen parties and are promising greater affirmative action, more handouts and an end to what they call Modi's autocratic rule.

    Friday's polling will be held for 88 of the total 543 seats in the lower house of parliament with 160 million people eligible to vote. It will be spread across 13 states and federal territories in the world's most populous country.

    More than half of those 88 seats are in the southern states of Kerala and Karnataka and the northwestern state of Rajasthan.

    The campaign has changed tack since the first phase and become heated as Modi and the main opposition Congress party have faced off on communal issues with Modi accusing Congress of favouring minority Muslims, aiming to dilute affirmative action and planning to impose inheritance tax.

    "Congress, which used to make noise in the name of the Constitution, has now been badly exposed for its hidden agenda," Modi posted on X late on Thursday.

    Congress has denied the charges and said Modi is distracting voters from real issues such as unemployment, price rise and rural distress and fears losing.

    RAHUL GANDHI IN THE FRAY

    "We spoke to you, we heard what was on your mind and drafted a revolutionary manifesto," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a video message on the eve of the vote. "This has been drafted by the Congress party but it is your voice."

    Gandhi, former Congress president and the face of the party, is among the 1200 candidates in the fray on Friday.

    He is seeking re-election from Wayanad in Kerala and faces Annie Raja of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and BJP's K Surendran, among others, in the Left Front-ruled state.

    In 2019, Gandhi defeated the CPI candidate by more than 400,000 votes, the highest margin in Kerala, although he lost his second seat to BJP in the family bastion of Amethi in north India. India allows a candidate to contest from more than one seat but they can retain only one if they win from more.

    Congress slumped to a historic low when it was swept out of power by BJP in 2014 and won its second-lowest number of 52 seats in 2019, with Kerala contributing the highest of 15.

    The party is also expected to do better in Karnataka where it won just one of 28 seats in 2019 but gained strength and defeated BJP in state elections last year.

    It is still seen to be struggling nationally as bickering within the opposition alliance it leads and graft cases against some leaders has hobbled its challenge to Modi.

    The Election Commission and political parties have been worried about voter turnout due to the summer heat and wedding season in some parts of the country with turnout falling to around 65% in the first phase from nearly 70% in 2019.

    The poll panel has increased appeals for voter participation since, asking them to "vote with responsibility and pride".

    RELATED STORIES
    A supporter of Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of India's main opposition Congress party, waves a party flag in a public meeting during Rahul's 66-day long "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra", or Unite India Justice March, in Jhalod town, Gujarat state, India, March 7, 2024.
    India election: Congress's Gandhis, trailing Modi, battle for political survival
    Virtually all opinion polls suggest Modi's Hindu nationalist party will return to power for a rare third term - and dominate in Uttar Pradesh
    People ride past a poster of a Hindi movie titled "The Kerala Story", outside a cinema in Mumbai, India May 9, 2023. REUTERS
    Bollywood plays its part in India election season dominated by Modi
    In the run-up to the vote, several nationalistic films including a biopic on Hindu ideologue Vinayak Savarkar, have been released in theatres
    Senior leaders of India's main opposition Congress Party Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, along with Mallikarjun Kharge, President of the Congress Party, display the party's manifesto for the general election in New Delhi, India, Apr 5, 2024. REUTERS
    India's Congress vows to step up affirmative action if voted back to power
    More help for so-called backward castes and the poor irrespective of caste are among Congress pledges in its election manifesto
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an election campaign rally in Meerut, India, March 31, 2024. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
    Modi could sweep away Congress in election: survey
    Congress could fall to 38 seats, a record low, from 52 in 2019 and the previous low of 44 in 2014, according to the survey conducted in March that covered nearly 180,000 people

    Opinion

    A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?
    Rajib Das
    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp