Seeking a third term, Modi draws fire

The world’s biggest election heated up after India's prime minister made remarks about the country’s Muslim minority that drew fire from political opponents, only days before millions went to the polls.

India has 968 million voters, more than the populations of the United States, the European Union and Russia combined.

With the second round of voting beginning in earnest on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, head of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, referred to Muslims as "infiltrators" who have "more children" during a campaign speech on Sunday.