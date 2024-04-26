    বাংলা

    Seeking a third term, Modi draws fire

    India has 968 million voters, more than the populations of the United States, the European Union and Russia combined

    Reuters
    Published : 26 April 2024, 02:03 AM
    Updated : 26 April 2024, 02:03 AM

    The world’s biggest election heated up after India's prime minister made remarks about the country’s Muslim minority that drew fire from political opponents, only days before millions went to the polls.

    With the second round of voting beginning in earnest on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, head of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, referred to Muslims as "infiltrators" who have "more children" during a campaign speech on Sunday.

    Friday sees the second phase of seven in the world's biggest elections.

    Around 106 million people are expected to vote on Friday.

    The elections are for are for India's lower house of parliament, the Lok Sabha.

    Results are due on June 4.

    The first phase saw more than 100 million people vote across 21 states and territories.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a rare third term.

    Chasing a record-equalling third term in a row, Modi said the opposition Congress party planned to redistribute the wealth of Hindus among Muslims, something it denies.

    Congress called them “deeply objectionable” comments that violated election laws.

    The first day of voting was on April 19, which Reuters covered live, About 110 million people turned out across 21 states and territories.

    VOICES OF VOTERS- KERALA

    "I am voting because I want to exercise my duty as a citizen of India. Inflation is a key issue for me that I want to see changes on." said John Varghese, 51, a mason in the city of Kottayam, Kerala. He was at the voting booth at 6.30 am.

    Voters began lining up outside polling stations well before they opened at 7:00am .

    All 20 seats in Kerala are up for grabs in the second phase. It is the 13th-largest Indian state by population, with 34.6 million people.

