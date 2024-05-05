Bangladesh High Court moved to stop unabated felling of trees

May 05, 2024
The petitioners say that the decreasing number of trees in Dhaka city and other parts of the country is harming the quality of life
Published : 05 May 2024, 04:15 PM
An environmentalist organisation has filed a petition with the High Court seeking a halt to the cutting down of trees across the country, which it says has been going on despite the current heatwave.
Advocate Manzil Morshed filed the petition at the relevant branch of the High Court on Sunday on behalf of Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB).
Morshed said the petition could be heard on Monday.
“Living a healthy life requires trees. Every day the number of trees in Dhaka city are decreasing. The recent rise in the temperature has also made living conditions for residents more miserable. Due to this, people are being deprived of their right to a healthy life.”
“The cutting down of trees planted according to the social forestry contracts across the country has had an adverse effect on the environment. If this is not stopped, Bangladesh will face environmental disaster and people’s right to life will be seriously affected.”
The petition sought five orders from the court:
The cabinet secretary, chief secretary to the prime minister, secretary to the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, secretary to the ministry of local government, senior secretary to the ministry of public administration, secretary to the department of road transport and highways, director general of the environment department, the mayors and chief executive officers of the Dhaka North and Dhaka South city corporations, the chief engineer of the LGED, chief conservator of forests, chief engineer of the roads and highways department and inspector general of the Bangladesh police have been made respondents in the writ petition.