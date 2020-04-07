Home > Neighbours

Indian leaders hesitate to end world's biggest lockdown

  >>  Reuters

Published: 07 Apr 2020 03:09 PM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2020 03:09 PM BdST

India's 21-day lockdown is set to end next week but several state leaders have called for an extension or only a partial lifting of restrictions, saying is the only way to avoid a coronavirus epidemic that will be difficult to tackle.

India has so far escaped a big surge in cases after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked its 1.3 billion people to stay indoors in the world's biggest lockdown last month that authorities have enforced tightly.

But shuttering down the $2.9 trillion economy has left millions of people without work and forced those who live on daily wages to flee to their homes in the countryside for food and shelter.

The chief minister of the southern state of Telangana which has been hit by a rash of cases tied to a Muslim religious gathering in Delhi said the country could take the hit to the economy and that it was more important to save lives.

"I am for the lockdown of the country further more after April 15. Because, we can recover from the economic problem. But, we cannot get back lives," K. Chandrasekhar Rao told reporters.

India has 4,421 coronavirus cases and 115 deaths, comparatively less than some countries such as the United States where fatalities from the respiratory disease has topped 10,000.

Modi, who has faced criticism for ordering the lockdown with barely four hours' notice is due to make a decision this week about whether to extend it.

The leaders of the eastern states of Assam and Chhattigarh said they would like to keep the state borders closed or allow only restricted entry while they dealt with the infections.

"As and when the lockdown is withdrawn, we have to regulate those wanting to come to Assam," said Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

BANGLADESH, NEPAL EXPECTING SURGE

Across South Asia, home to one fifth of the world's population, there are growing concerns that it won't escape the surge seen in other parts of the world. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina warned of a big outbreak this month.

"We have got some reports, which said there will be a massive hike in cases in Bangladesh. So, we have to be very careful to overcome the crisis," Hasina told government officials.

She said the garment industry will also have to remain shut as part of the lockdown till April 14 even though businesses had asked for an exemption for the country's top export earner.

So far, the densely packed country of 160 million has had 123 cases including 12 deaths.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said risks to the landlocked country sandwiched between India and China were rising because people were not following quarantine properly.

"The coming two weeks will be of additional challenge for us. This is the high risk period for the spread of the coronavirus," he said in an address to the country.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the winter session in New Delhi, India, Nov 18, 2019. REUTERS

PM Modi, Indian lawmakers agree 30pc salary cut

Staff members of a hospital carry candles and oil lamps to show solidarity with people who are affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and with doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers from all over the world during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the disease, in Kolkata, India, Apr 5, 2020. REUTERS

North Indians turn on to Modi's ‘lights off’ call

A confectioner applies finishing touches to a replica of coronavirus made out of sweets at a confectionary workshop during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kolkata, India, Apr 6, 2020. REUTERS

Testing times for India in race to head off epidemic

Narendra Modi. Twitter

Indians light lamps to challenge virus darkness

Medical staff with protective clothing are seen inside a ward specialised in receiving any person who may have been infected with coronavirus, at the Rajiv Ghandhi Government General hospital in Chennai, India, Jan 29, 2020. REUTERS

India curbs diagnostic testing kit exports

FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the winter session in New Delhi, India, November 18, 2019. REUTERS

US, India to use ‘full strength’ to fight virus: Modi

People at a rally to protest a citizenship law in the state of Assam, in Guwahati, India, Dec 15, 2019. The New York Times

Inside India’s campaign to decide who is a citizen

FILE PHOTO: Birds fly next to electricity pylons on a smoggy afternoon in the old quarters of Delhi, India, October 30, 2019. Reuters

India scrambles to prep for Modi’s 'lights off'

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.