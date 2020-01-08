India issues travel warning on Iraq after Iran attacks
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Jan 2020 11:46 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2020 11:46 AM BdST
India on Wednesday issued a travel warning asking its citizens to avoid “non-essential” travel to Iraq, hours after Iran launched missile attacks on U.S.-led forces in Iraq.
Iran’s attack came in retaliation for a U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing has raised fears of a war in the Middle East.
“In view of the prevailing situation in Iraq, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification,” India’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
“Indian nationals residing in Iraq are advised to be alert and may avoid travel within Iraq,” it said, adding that the Indian embassy in Baghdad and consulate in Erbil remain operational.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India issues travel warning on Iraq after Iran attacks
- India court orders execution of convicts for 2012 deadly rape on Jan 22
- From housewives to hijab-clad students, women take centre stage in Indian protests
- Students, youth wing of pro-ruling party outfit clash in India's capital
- Tens of thousands march in southern India to protest citizenship law
- As India violence gets worse, police are accused of abusing Muslims
- Coal-fired plants around New Delhi running despite missing emissions deadline
- India approves third moon mission, months after landing failure
- India celebrates New Year's Eve with protests against citizenship law
- Use of facial recognition in Delhi rally sparks privacy fears
Most Read
- Iranian state TV says 80 ‘American terrorists’ killed in Iran missile strikes
- 'We're going to war, bro': Fort Bragg's 82nd Airborne deploys to the Middle East
- At least 56 killed in crush at general's funeral, as Iran vows revenge on US
- Hasina urges nation to keep faith in her as government completes one year
- Cold wave to continue and spread further
- Dhaka University explodes in protests as student is raped in dark, bushy place of Kurmitola
- Ukrainian Boeing 737 crashes in Iran, all 170 aboard killed
- ACC grills former Jubo League leader Sheikh Maruf over casino scam
- RAB launches manhunt for rapist of DU student after detaining another suspect
- Husband ‘taken hostage’ as apparel factory worker ‘raped’ in Dhaka