‘There were no safety features’: Outrage follows New Delhi fire
>>Kai Schultz and Sameer Yasir, The New York Times
Published: 10 Dec 2019 12:28 PM BdST Updated: 10 Dec 2019 12:28 PM BdST
The phone calls started before dawn, frantic young men dialling relatives in faraway villages. As a fire engulfed the building where they worked and slept in New Delhi, blocking exits and filling rooms with smoke, the trapped men bid loved ones goodbye through sobs.
“There is no escape route, no option at all,” one of the men, Muhammad Musharraf, told a friend on the phone, as others screamed in the background. “I can’t even breathe.”
The blaze that killed at least 43 people and injured dozens more early Sunday in New Delhi was one of the worst on record in the country, and it highlighted chronic problems with slipshod city planning and lax enforcement of fire regulations in the Indian capital.
The four-story residential building was one of several thousand in northern Delhi that had been illegally converted into a factory. Officials said the five or so businesses operating inside were unlicensed.
A fire engine is seen near the site of a fire that swept through a factory where labourers were sleeping on Sunday, in New Delhi, India Dec 9, 2019. REUTERS
Many workers slept 10 to 15 in tiny, dimly lit rooms, where they spent their days making paper products, backpacks, plastic toys and clothing. Most were young Muslim men, some of them teenagers, who had come from distant villages in search of jobs that paid just a few dollars a day.
“There were no safety features,” Garg said.
The building’s owner, whom officials identified simply as Rehan, had also built at least one additional floor that did not meet minimum safety standards. He has been arrested and charged with crimes of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and “negligent conduct.”
Varsha Joshi, a commissioner for the local municipal corporation, told reporters that officials tried to inspect the building last week, as part of a bigger project closing illegal manufacturing units, but that some of the floors had been locked.
According to city data, at least 2,800 businesses have been found to work from residential buildings without proper paperwork in northern Delhi, though officials said the true figure could easily surpass 10,000.
A fire engine is seen near the site of a fire that swept through a factory where labourers were sleeping on Sunday, in New Delhi, India Dec 9, 2019. REUTERS
Many businesses opt to rent floors in these buildings rather than spend more on factories in industrial areas. Even there, disaster often strikes. Last year, a blaze at a fireworks factory on the outskirts of New Delhi killed at least 17 people.
The fire on Sunday started on the building’s second or third floor around 5 a.m., possibly from a short circuit.
Thirty minutes later, dozens of firefighters were at the scene, but they struggled to reach the entrance: A small lane leading to the building could not accommodate more than one truck, and the path was further blocked by parked motorcycles.
As smoke billowed from the building, workers trapped inside screamed for help through the window grilles. Firefighters broke down doors and carried unconscious men on their backs.
The streets, clogged with hundreds of people and convoys carrying politicians, became so chaotic that some victims were transported to hospitals in auto rickshaws. It took firefighters several hours to douse the flames.
Police stand guard as onlookers gather near the site of a fire that swept through a factory where laborers were sleeping, in New Delhi, India Dec 8, 2019. REUTERS
On Monday, relatives wound through the halls of Lok Nayak Hospital to identify the dead and tend to the injured.
Among them was Alauddin Nadab, who rushed between the burn unit, where his brother was being treated, and the hospital’s mortuary, where the bodies of two cousins were stored.
Early Sunday, a relative from the state of Bihar called Nadab, who also lives in Anaj Mandi, telling him that his brother and cousins were trapped in the building, where they each earned about $7 a day making hats and leather products.
When Nadab reached the hospital, doctors told him that his cousins had already died and that his 22-year-old brother had little chance of surviving. Sixty percent of his body was covered in burns.
“This is the life of poor men in this country,” Nadab said.
© 2019 New York Times News Service
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India parliament passes religion-based citizenship bill amid protests
- Rohingya refugees demand justice at Myanmar World Court case
- Factory owner, manager nabbed after Indian capital's deadliest fire in 20 yrs
- At least 43 killed in Delhi factory fire
- Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze
- The lady and the Hague: Myanmar leader Suu Kyi courts home audience
- Four accused in rape, murder of Indian vet killed in encounter
- 'When will things change?'-India rallies for rape victim
- As outrage mounts over rape in India, victim set ablaze on way to court
- India may force social media platforms to offer user verification
Most Read
- South Asian Games: Bangladesh secure gold in men’s cricket
- Decision on six bus companies in Dhaka by March, says Mayor Khokon
- Prof Ajoy Roy, father of slain writer Avijit, dies at 83
- Russia banned from Olympic Games over doping scandal
- SA Games 2019: Bangladesh wins gold in weightlifting and fencing
- Finland picks world's youngest PM, women-led cabinet
- Hasina inaugurates Bangabandhu BPL cricket tournament
- New Zealand volcano erupts, and police see ‘no signs of life’
- IS bride Shamima's hopes of returning to Britain suffer setback after HC decision
- India parliament passes religion-based citizenship bill amid protests