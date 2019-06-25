Malaysia shuts nearly 500 schools in second episode of toxic fumes
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jun 2019 04:43 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2019 04:43 PM BdST
Malaysia has ordered nearly 500 schools and kindergartens to close until Thursday, after dozens of people were hospitalised with symptoms suggesting they breathed toxic fumes, possibly from industrial waste, the second such incident this year.
Students made up the bulk of the 75 people who have suffered breathing difficulties, vomiting and dizziness since last week, after inhaling the fumes, possibly from waste dumped by factories in the southern state of Johor, bordering Singapore.
More than 1,200 people went to hospital in a similar incident in March that led Malaysia to charge several directors of a tyre oil company with illegal dumping of chemical waste.
Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad vowed to get tough with those responsible.
"It seems like there are factories that are not very concerned about safety and thus, causing the incident to recur," state news agency Bernama quoted him as saying on Tuesday.
"That is why we have to identify those responsible for causing the pollution and take stern action."
A total of 475 schools, kindergartens and other educational institutions will be shut for authorities to tackle the contamination, state education official Azman Adnan said in a statement late on Monday.
ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v Afghanistan - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 24, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates the wicket of Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran Action Images via Reuters
Tigers not a one-man army: Shakib
ICC Cricket World Cup - England Nets - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 24, 2019 England's Jason Roy during nets Action Images via Reuters
Roy to miss Australia clash
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Malaysia shuts nearly 500 schools in second episode of toxic fumes
- Parents of girl from India who died in US desert 'desperate' for asylum
- Myanmar orders internet shutdown in conflict-torn Rakhine state
- Sri Lanka extends emergency for third month after Easter bombings
- Struggle for water intensifies as taps run dry in India
- At least 44 dead as bus plunges off Indian mountain road
- Three sex workers gang-raped in India's Noida
- US tells India it is mulling caps on H-1B visas to deter data rules
- Mysterious 'brain fever' killing children in India
- Myanmar official says runaway monk 'incited hatred' against Suu Kyi
Most Read
- We’re drowning and will take you down with us: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib tells Bangladesh
- Shakib’s fifty, five-for help Bangladesh sink Afghanistan in key World Cup clash
- BNP candidate GM Siraj wins by-election to Bogura-6 parliamentary constituency
- FDI rises in Bangladesh, despite global fall
- Rail services to Sylhet resume after fatal train crash in Moulvibazar
- HC extends freeze on privilege for loan defaulters by 2 months
- Bangladesh not a one-man army, says talisman Shakib
- Bangladesh coach Joshi hails 'Mr Consistent' Shakib
- Trump puts sanctions on Iranian supreme leader, other top officials
- Proposed tax on retained earnings may go: PM’s adviser