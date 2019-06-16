Heatwave kills 40 in a day in India’s Bihar
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jun 2019 12:23 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2019 12:23 PM BdST
At least 40 people have died during a heatwave in India’s north-eastern state of Bihar on Saturday, reports NDTV.
It comes in the midst of an outbreak of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome outbreak in the state's Muzzafurpur that has killed 73 children this month.
But most of the fatalities from the heatwave were reported in Aurangabad, Gaya and Nawada. Twenty seven people died in Aurangabad alone, according to NDTV.
Dr Surendra Prasad Singh, a doctor at one of Aurangabad's state-run hospital, said the death toll in the district is likely to rise.
"Many people were undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the district. All the people who died were suffering from high-temperature fever," Dr Singh told news agency ANI.
In Gaya, 12 people died from heat stroke.
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan described the deaths in Gaya as 'unfortunate.'
"It's very unfortunate that people have died due to heat stroke. I advise people to avoid moving out of house till temperature reduces. Intense heat affects brain and leads to various health issues," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
The country is experiencing its worst heatwave this year with record high temperatures reported in four cities in north India.
Temperatures of 48 degrees Celsius and above have scorched Delhi, Churu in Rajasthan and Banda and Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh have witnessed temperatures of 48 degrees Celsius and above.
A heatwave is declared when temperature remains at 45 degrees Celsius and above for two successive days. It gets a 'severe' tag when the mercury touches 47 degrees.
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Captains Press Conference - The Film Shed, London, Britain - May 23, 2019 Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed and India's Virat Kohli during the press conference. Action Images/Andrew Boyers/Pool/File Photo
India, Pakistan meet in Manchester
ICC Cricket World Cup - India Press Conference - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 15, 2019 India's Virat Kohli during a press conference Action Images via Reuters
Kohli plays down Amir duel
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Heatwave kills 40 in a day in India’s Bihar
- Maoist rebels kill 5 policemen in eastern India
- Indian migrant girl, 6, died in Arizona desert as mother sought water
- Indian doctors to widen strike demanding improved safety after attack
- India set to launch second lunar mission; land rover on the moon
- Pompeo to push in India for more US access to local markets
- India heatwave deaths rise to 36, poorest workers worst hit
- India set to launch second lunar mission, land rover on the moon
- India to evacuate thousands as Cyclone Vayu nears west coast
- Indian factories found endangering seamstresses' health with illegal pills
Most Read
- Devi Shetty launches 'Imperial Hospital' in Chattogram
- DMP updates citizen info amid threats of terrorism, drugs
- India to impose retaliatory tariffs on 28 US goods from Sunday
- Bangladesh secures ECOSOC membership for three years
- Indian migrant girl, 6, died in Arizona desert as mother sought water
- FBCCI lauds ‘business-friendly’ budget for FY20
- Embattled Hong Kong leader Lam suspends China extradition bill
- Rohingya crisis could destabilise the region, warns President Hamid
- Hasina threatens tough action over high-interest bank lending rates
- Real sign 'Japanese Messi' Kubo from FC Tokyo