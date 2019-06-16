Home > Neighbours

Heatwave kills 40 in a day in India’s Bihar

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Jun 2019 12:23 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2019 12:23 PM BdST

At least 40 people have died during a heatwave in India’s north-eastern state of Bihar on Saturday, reports NDTV.

It comes in the midst of an outbreak of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome outbreak in the state's Muzzafurpur that has killed 73 children this month.

But most of the fatalities from the heatwave were reported in Aurangabad, Gaya and Nawada. Twenty seven people died in Aurangabad alone, according to NDTV.

Dr Surendra Prasad Singh, a doctor at one of Aurangabad's state-run hospital, said the death toll in the district is likely to rise.

"Many people were undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the district. All the people who died were suffering from high-temperature fever," Dr Singh told news agency ANI.

In Gaya, 12 people died from heat stroke.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan described the deaths in Gaya as 'unfortunate.'

"It's very unfortunate that people have died due to heat stroke. I advise people to avoid moving out of house till temperature reduces. Intense heat affects brain and leads to various health issues," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The country is experiencing its worst heatwave this year with record high temperatures reported in four cities in north India.

Temperatures of 48 degrees Celsius and above have scorched Delhi, Churu in Rajasthan and Banda and Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh have witnessed temperatures of 48 degrees Celsius and above.

A heatwave is declared when temperature remains at 45 degrees Celsius and above for two successive days. It gets a 'severe' tag when the mercury touches 47 degrees.

