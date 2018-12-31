Indian PM Modi congratulates Hasina on ‘resounding victory’

Modi said he had spoken with Hasina and wished her well on her third consecutive term as prime minister.

The Indian prime minister called Hasina at 10:30 am on Monday morning.

Hasina's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told the media:

"Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina on her and her party's resounding victory in the general election."

Modi also tweeted out his congratulations from his personal Twitter account.

The Indian prime minister said that he had repeated India’s commitment to supporting the development of Bangladesh.

He also expressed his hope that the two countries would strengthen their bilateral ties.

Reiterated India's continued commitment to work together for the development of Bangladesh and further strengthening of our bilateral relations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 31, 2018

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement:

"We welcome the successful completion of the parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. India warmly congratulates the people of Bangladesh for reaffirming their faith in democracy, development and the vision of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."

The Awami League-led Grand Alliance won by a massive landslide over its Jatiya Oikya Front opposition in Sunday's polls.

The ruling Awami League won 259 of the 299 seats in the election, while the Oikya Front, which competed under the BNP's paddy sheaf symbol, only won seven. The Jatiya Party, which had allied itself with the Awami League in the lead up to the polls, won 20 seats.

The Awami League will form a third consecutive government after its victory in the Dec 30 election. Sheikh Hasina will begin her fourth term as the prime minister.