Indian woman attacks alleged stalker and cuts off his genitals
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Dec 2018 08:12 BdST Updated: 28 Dec 2018 08:12 BdST
A middle-aged Indian woman attacked her alleged stalker and cut off his genitals before rushing him to hospital to save his life, police said on Thursday.
The accused woman on Tuesday asked two men to lure the 25-year-old to an isolated place in the suburbs of Mumbai where the three of them assaulted him and the woman used a kitchen knife to cut off his genitals, police said.
In a statement to police, the 42-year-old woman said the victim was her neighbour and had several times harassed her. She decided to "teach him a lesson", a police inspector told Reuters.
But the woman realised he could die and rushed him to hospital. Both the knife and the genitals have been recovered, police said.
"He is on ventilator support and is still critical," said a doctor at the hospital.
The woman and her two alleged acquaintances are in police custody while investigations continue.
Sexual violence and harassment of women have been a growing concern in India in recent years and police and governments have been criticised for failing to keep the streets of major cities safe.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Ousted Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif jailed for seven years for graft: Pakistan TV
- Oppression led to the birth of Bangladesh, says Pakistan’s Imran Khan
- Myanmar says policeman found dead near border with Bangladesh
- Indonesia regularly hit by quakes and tsunamis
- Volcano-triggered tsunami kills at least 43 in Indonesia, injures hundreds
- Students among 23 killed after picnic bus falls into gorge in Nepal
- Sacred and political: world's largest religious festival to kick off in India
- Sri Lanka president names 30-member cabinet, reappoints finmin
- Indian drug inspectors seize Johnson & Johnson baby powder
- Facebook takes down more Myanmar accounts over military links
Most Read
- Bangladeshi-born New York police officer fends off five attackers in viral video
- ‘Emergency meeting’ called by Oikya Front leader Kamal Hossain
- Ershad says ‘sister’ Hasina has his full support
- Alliance led by Awami League may win 248 seats in election: survey
- Jamaat leaders able to contest Dec 30 polls after HC decision
- Ershad starts another drama three days before election
- Jatiya Party chief Ershad returns home from Singapore four days before election
- Sayedee’s son Shameem campaigns for release of father jailed for war crimes
- In a first, Trump makes surprise visit to US troops in Iraq
- Jatiya Party candidate campaigns wearing bulletproof vest in Chattogram