July 23 2022

    West Bengal minister arrested over school recruitment scam

    Partha Chatterjee was arrested after Rs 200 million and over a dozen mobile phones were found in an associate's house

    Published : 23 July 2022, 8:32 AM
    Updated : 23 July 2022, 8:32 AM

    India’s Enforcement Directorate has arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged teacher recruitment scam.

    The arrest made on Saturday comes hours after the ED recovered 200 million Indian rupees from a close associate of the state's commerce and industry minister, NDTV reports.

    After the money was recovered, the Trinamool leader was questioned throughout the night, during which he was not particularly cooperative, the private broadcaster reported, citing anonymous official sources.

    Partha, who said he felt unwell during questioning, was examined by doctors, officials said, adding that the physicians "gave investigators a go-ahead" for the resumption of the interrogation.

    They added that the probe agency will seek his custody before the court to get further details about the recruitment scam. Partha was the state education minister at the time the alleged scam took place.

    Earlier on Friday, the ED recovered the 200 million rupees in cash and over 20 mobile phones from the house of Arpita Mukherjee, who is an associate of the minister, NDTV reports.

    The ED and India’s Central Bureau of Investigation are conducting a joint investigation of the alleged scam. While the ED is looking into the money trail, the CBI is investigating the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of Group-C and D staff and teachers in state-sponsored and aided schools.

    The ruling Trinamool Congress described the raids as a "conspiracy" by the BJP government to "harass" its political opponents, according to NDTV.

    However, the BJP denied their involvement and insisted that the CBI and ED are "progressing on the right path".

