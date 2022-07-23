West Bengal minister arrested over school recruitment scam

Partha, who said he felt unwell during questioning, was examined by doctors, officials said, adding that the physicians "gave investigators a go-ahead" for the resumption of the interrogation.

They added that the probe agency will seek his custody before the court to get further details about the recruitment scam. Partha was the state education minister at the time the alleged scam took place.

Earlier on Friday, the ED recovered the 200 million rupees in cash and over 20 mobile phones from the house of Arpita Mukherjee, who is an associate of the minister, NDTV reports.