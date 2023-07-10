Hasina asks media not to publish news that harms Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the media not to publish or disseminate any news that tarnishes Bangladesh's image.
She called on reporters to focus on their professional development while handing out cheques to ailing and financially-stricken journalists, as well as the families of dead media members, at her office on Monday.
“We have already implemented a wage board. Journalists working in electronic media will be brought under the wage board very soon,” Hasina said, highlighting various government initiatives aimed at benefiting media professionals.
The government is also working on introducing new legislation, the Mass Media Employees (Services Conditions) Act, which aims to address payment disputes.
Hasina advised journalists to engage in constructive criticism "for the good of the country". She believes the level of press freedom ensured by her Awami League government over the last 14 years is 'unprecedented'.
"Criticism should be made with the welfare of the country in mind, not to its detriment. If any criticism necessitates corrective action, we [the government] will do it."
Hasina also emphasised the importance of journalists striking a balance between freedom and duty.
“Journalists must work with a sense of duty to the country and the nation. You must not publish any news that tarnishes the image of the country and hinders its progress.”