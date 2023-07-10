    বাংলা

    Hasina asks media not to publish news that harms Bangladesh

    The prime minister says her administration has provided an 'unprecedented' level of press freedom over the last 14 years

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 July 2023, 10:18 AM
    Updated : 10 July 2023, 10:18 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the media not to publish or disseminate any news that tarnishes Bangladesh's image.

    She called on reporters to focus on their professional development while handing out cheques to ailing and financially-stricken journalists, as well as the families of dead media members, at her office on Monday.

    “We have already implemented a wage board. Journalists working in electronic media will be brought under the wage board very soon,” Hasina said, highlighting various government initiatives aimed at benefiting media professionals.

    The government is also working on introducing new legislation, the Mass Media Employees (Services Conditions) Act, which aims to address payment disputes.

    Hasina advised journalists to engage in constructive criticism "for the good of the country". She believes the level of press freedom ensured by her Awami League government over the last 14 years is 'unprecedented'.

    "Criticism should be made with the welfare of the country in mind, not to its detriment. If any criticism necessitates corrective action, we [the government] will do it."

    Hasina also emphasised the importance of journalists striking a balance between freedom and duty.

    “Journalists must work with a sense of duty to the country and the nation. You must not publish any news that tarnishes the image of the country and hinders its progress.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh must prepare now for fourth industrial revolution, says Hasina
    Prepare now for fourth industrial revolution: PM
    Hasina highlighted the importance of high-quality education and research to propel the country forward
    Modi greets PM Hasina, people of Bangladesh on Eid-ul-Azha
    Modi greets Hasina on Eid-ul-Azha
    The Indian prime minister says the bonds between the people of the two countries are forged in shared history and cultural kinship
    National election will be held on time, says Hasina
    Election will be held on time: Hasina
    The 12th parliamentary polls will go ahead in line with the constitution
    Hasina to brief media Wednesday on Swiss visit
    Hasina to hold media briefing on Wednesday
    The prime minister will discuss her trip to Geneva for the World of Work Summit

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan