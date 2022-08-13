New York Times taps Bank of America amid ValueAct challenge

The New York Times Co has turned to Bank of America Corp and law firm Sidley Austin LLP for advice on how to handle a potential board challenge from ValueAct Capital Management LP, according to people familiar with the matter.

ValueAct, a San Francisco-based hedge fund, disclosed on Thursday that it owns a nearly 7% stake in the New York Times and argued the newspaper company could grow more quickly by aggressively marketing its all-access digital bundle that gives subscribers more than basic news.

The Ochs-Sulzberger family controls the New York Times through dual-class shares that allow it to install nine directors on the company's 13-member board.

The structure of the board would give ValueAct scope to challenge the company for one of the other four board seats in a shareholder vote. The New York Times is working with the bankers and lawyers to prepare for this possibility, the sources said.