Facebook threatens to block news content over Canada's revenue-sharing bill

Facebook warned on Friday that it may block sharing of news content on its platform in Canada over concerns about legislation that would compel digital platforms to pay news publishers.

The Online News Act, introduced in April, laid out rules to force platforms like Meta's Facebook and Alphabet's Google to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content, in a move similar to a ground-breaking law passed in Australia last year.

The legislation is under consideration at a parliamentary committee, to which the US social media company said it has not been invited to share its concerns.