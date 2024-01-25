    বাংলা
    From circus rings to celebratory events: The changing lives of elephants

    The lives of elephants, once the main attraction in circuses, have undergone a significant transformation. These majestic creatures, formerly stars of the circus ring, now grace various events, including weddings and parades. Available for hire, they add a touch of splendour to these occasions. An elephant was even brought from Narayanganj for the opening ceremony of Dhaka Gate and was attentively cared for on the road prior to the event.

    Published : 25 Jan 2024, 10:45 AM
    Updated : 25 Jan 2024, 10:45 AM
