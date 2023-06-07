ENORMOUS SYMPATHY

Green alternated between politeness and empathy – at one point telling Harry that "everybody I'm sure has enormous sympathy with the extraordinary degree of press intrusion" he had suffered – and more direct, combative questioning.

At one point, he asked: "Are you not, Prince Harry, in the realms of total speculation?"

Harry repeatedly said the journalist who wrote the articles should be asked where information had been obtained.

Jane Kerr, the Daily Mirror's former royal editor whose byline appears on 10 of the 33 articles which are being considered by the court, is due to give evidence on Wednesday.

Green, going through the 33 articles at the trial one-by-one, suggested information could have come from a member of the public or even Buckingham Palace itself.

The lawyer also showed how information in some of the articles had already been published by other newspapers days before, suggesting unlawful information gathering was unlikely.

Harry said he thought the MGN articles were still the product of unlawful information gathering as journalists – who "would be under a huge amount of pressure to deliver the goods" – would have used unlawful methods to follow up the stories.

The prince will return to court on Wednesday, where he will face another two-and-a-half hours of cross-examination from Green before some questions from his own lawyer, David Sherborne.

Harry's evidence will then feature heavily in closing submissions at the end of the month, when Sherborne and Green are likely to debate the credibility of his account.

But, ultimately, it will be for the judge to decide whether Harry's evidence proves on the balance of probabilities that he was the victim of hacking and unlawful information gathering.

The judge told Prince Harry he cannot discuss his evidence with anyone overnight, to which the Prince joked: "Not my children, my lord? I may well be FaceTiming them."