Novaya Gazeta, one of Russia's last independent media, silenced by court

Novaya Gazeta, one of the last independent news outlets still publishing inside Russia, was stripped of its media licence on Monday, and in effect banned from operating.

Russia's media watchdog Rozkomnadzor had accused the publication of failing to provide documents related to a change of ownership in 2006.

Speaking outside court, editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov, a Nobel Peace laureate for his efforts to uphold critical news reporting in Russia, said the ruling was "a political hit job, without the slightest legal basis". He said the paper would appeal.