UK climate change protesters throw soup at van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'

Climate change protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh’s painting "Sunflowers" at London's National Gallery on Friday, causing minor damage to the frame.

A video posted by the Just Stop Oil campaign group, which has been holding protests for the last two weeks in the British capital, showed two women throwing two tins of Heinz tomato soup over the painting, one of five versions on display in museums and galleries around the world.

They then glued themselves to a wall.

"There is some minor damage to the frame but the painting is unharmed," the gallery said in a statement.