Oh my gourd! Pumpkin spice trend is a $500m industry in US

From the perennial popularity of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Lattes to the annual introduction of creative new pumpkin-related products, like Hefty's already sold-out pumpkin-scented trash bags, the brightly-coloured crop seems to hold a special place in the hearts, minds and wallets of Americans.

Nielsen data reveals Americans spend about half a billion dollars on pumpkin spice products every year.

According to coffee giant Starbucks, Pumpkin Spice Lattes earned the company its best sales week of all time when the drink was reintroduced to fans on Aug 30.