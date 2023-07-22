"It's important with our native animals and even more importantly, our non-native animals to keep them cool in the summer here with as hot as it gets," said zookeeper Lizzie Newman.

Archie, the owl whose species is native to Europe and Asia, stood placidly under the shower of a sprinkler.

Chutti, a one-horned rhinoceros, had his leathery hide and snout hosed down, as did Elvis, a Galapagos giant tortoise.