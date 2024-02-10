New York Fashion Week menswear showcases age-defying designs

New York Fashion Week: The Shows officially kicked off on Friday, with four menswear designers showcasing their new collections.

Y Chroma, which launched less than a year ago, is on a mission to target the often-ignored middle-aged bracket.

"My customers ... look in line at Starbucks and realise they're wearing the same clothes as every other guy, and they want to change that. That's actually not an easy transition to make," said founder Max Israel.

Israel said the brand taps into Generation X's heritage, infusing the laid-back essence of skate and surf culture with luxurious textiles and refined aesthetics.

"This matters because you're talking about 100 million men between the US and Europe. They're most of GDP, and they're totally locked out of fashion... We're going to change that," said Israel.

Designer Terry Singh, himself aged 57, returned with a collection that seeks to give each man he dresses a sharp identity.