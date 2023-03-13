Saudi sculptor steps into limelight as religious curbs ease

SOCIAL 'SHOCKS'

However, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has curbed the influence of Wahhabism on Saudi society and arts, also reining in the religious police and letting women drive cars.

Despite that, human rights groups say abuses prevail due to his crackdown on dissent and tight grip on power.

US-educated Keneibit said she resorted to creating a private gallery at the bottom of her house for friends and guests after a public exhibition was banned in 2009.

Her work is now welcomed in Riyadh's most prestigious galleries, where other fellow Saudi artists have in the last few years also began enjoying their new-found freedoms.

Keneibit still shows some work from the prohibition period, including ceramic faces that appear strangled by metallic chains and another visage seeming to glow with Quranic verses.

"For me, it was two shocks, one before and another after. We are a generation that has gone through a lot of changes - from a total ban to a complete opening up," she said.

"God willing, we will get some balance."