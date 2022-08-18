Hacker tournament brings together world's best in Las Vegas

The game has taken on new meaning in recent years as cybersecurity has been elevated as a national security priority by the United States, its allies and rivals. Over the last 10 years, the cybersecurity industry has boomed in value as hacking technology has evolved.

Winning the title is a lifelong badge of honor, said Aaditya Purani, a participant who works as an engineer at electric car maker Tesla Inc.

This year's contest was broadcast for the first time on YouTube, with accompanying live commentary in the style of televised sports.

DEF CON itself, which began as a meetup of a few hundred hackers in the late 1990s, was organised across four casinos this year and drew a crowd of more than 30,000, according to organising staff.

On Saturday afternoon, participants at the "Capture the Flag" contest sat typing into their laptops as conference attendees streamed in and out of the room to watch. Some participants took their meals at the tables, munching on hamburgers and fries with their eyes fixed on screens.

Seungbeom Han, a systems engineer at Samsung Electronics, who was part of a South Korean team, said it was his first time at the contest and it had been an honor to qualify.