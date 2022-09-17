What to do if you were a corporate hack victim

"I would remove any saved or stored credit cards, bank accounts or payment methods that you may be using within the app ... because if that malicious actor is still in the environment, they're still looking around for data," said David Lindner, chief information security officer at Contrast Security.

ENABLE TWO-FACTOR AUTHENTICATION

If an app allows two-factor authentication, use it. Security experts say using two-step verification is one of the best ways to protect an account as it makes it more difficult for a hacker to access key information.

Two-factor authentication essentially adds an extra layer of security to the login process, typically requiring the user to give permission on a secondary device.

STAY UPDATED

Information is key during cyber attacks. Hence, it is important to stay on top of the developments to follow any mitigatory actions suggested by the company and be aware of what could have been exposed in the hack.

Since an attack could disable primary communication channels such as the internal messaging app or email, the website and social media should be monitored for updates.

ENSURE YOU ARE USING LATEST VERSION OF APP

App providers regularly send updates to their software to remove security vulnerabilities and increase the utility of the program. Keep up with the updates for best security.