From Pirate King to real king: The school that helped shape Charles

Novelist William Boyd, whose time at the school overlapped with Charles, said the monarch had detested his time there. In a biography to which the now king gave his blessing, Jonathan Dimbleby described the royal's time there as an "incarceration".

"As an adult, the Prince of Wales would insist that the decision to send him to Gordonstoun, which at the time he regarded as a prison sentence', was in fact beneficial, instilling in him the self-discipline sense of responsibility without which he might have 'drifted'," Dimbleby wrote in "The Prince of Wales: A Biography".

According to Dimbleby, Charles once wrote home saying: "The people in my dormitory are foul. They throw slippers all night long or hit me with pillows ... I still wish I could come home."

Charles' son Harry also suggested it had negatively impacted Charles, talking during a discussion on parenting about "the pain and suffering" his father had suffered.

"I never saw it, I never knew about it, and then suddenly I started to piece it all together and go OK, so this is where he went to school, this is what happened, I know this bit about his life, I also know that is connected to his parents so that means he’s treated me the way he was treated," Harry said in a 2021 podcast interview.

However, Charles himself has suggested his schooling was not as bad as is sometimes portrayed, praising what it taught him.

"I am always astonished by the amount of rot talked about Gordonstoun and the careless use of ancient clichés used to describe it," he told the House of Lords in 1975.

"It was only tough in the sense that it demanded more of you as an individual than most other schools did — either mentally or physically. I am lucky in that I believe it taught me a great deal about myself and my own abilities and disabilities. It taught me to accept challenges and take the initiative."