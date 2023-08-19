    বাংলা

    Repairing motorcycles at the age of 14

    "I want to study and complete my education, but there is too much pressure at work"

    Samiha Mehbub Hiya
    Published : 19 August 2023, 10:53 AM
    Updated : 19 August 2023, 10:53 AM

    Fourteen-year-old Tahajul Islam works in a motorcycle repair shop in the Rangpur metropolitan area.

    Like the 1.7 million child labourers of Bangladesh, he has also been thrust into the labour force at a very young age.

    Tahajul told Hello that his father is frail and old, so he has to bear the brunt of helping out the rest of the family. His sister is a widow, and his mother works as a maid in multiple houses throughout the day.

    He spends his days cleaning motorcycles by the footpath. Sometimes, he also helps repair old bikes under instructions from his employer.

    Tahajul has been working in the shop for two years and does not have time to study after work. He says he likes working in the shop.

    "I want to study and complete my education, but there is too much pressure at work. I make Tk 50-60 a day and give it to my mother. We are the only two earners in the family.”

    Reporter's age: 15 | Rangpur

