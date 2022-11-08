4 Hello journalists nominated for Children’s Nobel

International children's aid and advocacy organisation, Kids Rights Foundation, has nominated child journalists Afrida Jahin, Awsaf Rahman, Redwan Ahmed, and Priyanka Bhadra of Hello for this year's International Children’s Peace Prize.
The International Children’s Peace Prize Award was launched in 2005 at a Nobel Peace Prize Conference in Rome. It is more commonly known as the ‘Children’s Nobel,’ as the award is given by a Nobel Peace Prize laureate every year.
Afrida, a ninth-grader from Rangpur district, has been working for over a year for Hello, the world's first medium for child journalism.
In reaction to her nomination, she said she was "delighted that an international children’s aid organisation has nominated me". "My family and friends are also very happy for me.”
Redwan from Moulvibazar has been a part of Hello for two years. A nomination for the International Children’s Peace Prize 2022 has added one more feather to 16-year-old Redwan’s cap.
“My mother is ecstatic about my nomination. I, myself, am happy as well. Being a child journalist for Hello has opened new doors for me, and this nomination is one of them. I have mentioned Hello in my bio for Kids Rights.’’
Awsaf is also thrilled to be nominated for the award. He has been with Hello for three years and dreams of becoming a police officer when he grows up.
Priyanka, 17, is a student of Sirajganj Government College and has also been nominated for the peace prize. Her journey with Hello began in 2017, and she has highlighted social injustices like gender discrimination, child rights, and child marriage in her writings since.
This is her second time being nominated for the award. Rikta Rani Sarkar, her mother, said: “Every accomplishment of my child makes me very proud and happy. I have no words to express this joy.”