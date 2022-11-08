4 Hello journalists nominated for Children’s Nobel

International children's aid and advocacy organisation, Kids Rights Foundation, has nominated child journalists Afrida Jahin, Awsaf Rahman, Redwan Ahmed, and Priyanka Bhadra of Hello for this year's International Children’s Peace Prize.

The International Children’s Peace Prize Award was launched in 2005 at a Nobel Peace Prize Conference in Rome. It is more commonly known as the ‘Children’s Nobel,’ as the award is given by a Nobel Peace Prize laureate every year.