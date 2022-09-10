Hand, foot and mouth disease is on the rise among children in Dhaka. Should parents be worried?

According to doctors, HMFD is caused by a virus called coxsackievirus. Initial symptoms of the infection include a fever and a general feeling of discomfort. A rash then appears on the hands, feet, knees and face of the infected child within the next two or three days, coupled with body aches.

Many children also develop ulcers in the mouth and on the tongue, making it difficult to eat. The rash usually lasts a week before clearing up on its own.

The disease can affect children aged one to 10. But doctors said it is most prevalent among children aged three to seven.

On Thursday, many parents were seen waiting with their HFMD-afflicted children to consult Dr Shahidullah at his chamber in Dhanmondi.

Among them was a first-grader whose hands and face were covered in rashes. His father said he hadn't sent his son to school that week after learning that two other children at the institution had contracted the disease.

The child came down with a fever on Wednesday. A rash began appearing all over his body the next morning.

“His symptoms aren't severe. But a rash has covered his hands and face. I brought him to the doctor as a precaution."

A two-year-old child has also come with her parents from Kathalbagan to see the doctor.

According to her mother, her elder daughter, who is six years old, attends a local madrasa and the family are unsure whether she has passed on the infection to her younger sibling.

“She has a fever. In addition, there are rashes on her knees, elbows and back. I have heard that the children of some of our acquaintances have also contracted this disease.”

The worried mother of another first-grader at the waiting room said his school in Lalmatia has asked students with HFMD symptoms to stay at home.

However, a parent, asking to remain anonymous, said many children are still going to school while hiding their symptoms. School authorities later tested some children last Wednesday and found two positive cases.

Dr Shahidullah said around eight to 10 children are coming to his chamber every day with the disease.

The symptoms of HFMD tend to appear two to three days after catching the infection, according to him. These include fever, loss of appetite and rashes on hands, feet, back and mouth -- from which the disease derives its name.

The areas of the body where the rashes occur can be painful. Children cannot eat easily if they develop mouth ulcers.

But Dr Shahidullah played down concerns over the disease. "Children stop suffering from the disease after four or five days. They start getting better and the rash doesn't leave any scars on the body," he said.