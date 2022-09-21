Don't cook chicken in NyQuil, FDA warns after TikTok challenge

A number of videos challenged people to cook chicken in NyQuil, which contains acetaminophen, dextromethorphan and doxylamine, or another similar over-the-counter cough and cold medication, according to the FDA.

Boiling medicine can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways, the FDA said in a notice dated Sept 15.

"Even if you don't eat the chicken, inhaling the medication's vapours while cooking could cause high levels of the drugs to enter your body. It could also hurt your lungs."