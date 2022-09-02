US CDC backs use of redesigned omicron COVID boosters

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday recommended the use of redesigned COVID-19 booster shots for people aged 12 years and older to target the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants of the coronavirus.

The green light for the use of redesigned omicron COVID boosters will enable millions of the retooled shots to roll out by the end of the weekend as part of a nationwide revaccination campaign.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 13-to-1 in favour of the updated boosters by Pfizer and Moderna

"The updated COVID-19 boosters are formulated to better protect against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variant", CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.