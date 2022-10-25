Fungal infection list launched by WHO flags global health threat

The World Health Organisation has drawn up the first ever list of fungal pathogens posing the greatest threat to human health, warning that some strains are increasingly drug-resistant and becoming more widespread.

The UN body, which has similar lists for viruses and bacteria, said fungal infections and their increasing resistance to treatment were a growing risk. However, a historic lack of focus on the danger meant there were huge gaps in knowledge, as well as a lack of surveillance, treatments and diagnostics.

It was hard even to estimate the scale of the threat because of the lack of data, WHO said, calling for a major effort from governments and researchers to strengthen the response to the 19 fungi on the list.