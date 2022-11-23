Britain says monkeypox shot offers strong 78% protection

A single dose of the monkeypox vaccine provides 78% protection against the virus, according to data from England released on Tuesday that health officials said was the strongest evidence yet of its effectiveness.

Monkeypox cases have remained low but the World Health Organisation continues to classify the disease as a global health emergency, its highest level of alert.

The new analysis reviewed data for the Bavarian Nordic vaccine in England between July 4-Nov 3, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.