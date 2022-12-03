    বাংলা

    Drop in COVID alertness could create deadly new variant:  WHO

    The comments by the WHO chief mark a change in tone just months after he said the world has never been in a better position to end the pandemic

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Dec 2022, 09:59 PM
    Updated : 2 Dec 2022, 09:59 PM

    Lapses in strategies to tackle COVID-19 this year continue to create the perfect conditions for a deadly new variant to emerge, as parts of China witness a rise in infections, the head of the World Health Organization said on Friday.

    The comments by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus mark a change in tone just months after he said that the world has never been in a better position to end the pandemic.

    "We are much closer to being able to say that the emergency phase of the pandemic is over, but we're not there yet," Tedros said on Friday.

    The global health agency estimates that about 90% of the world's population now has some level of immunity to SARS-COV-2 either due to prior infection or vaccination.

    "Gaps in testing ... and vaccination are continuing to create the perfect conditions for a new variant of concern to emerge that could cause significant mortality," Tedros said.

    COVID-19 infections are at record highs in China and have started to rise in parts of Britain after months of decline.

    Further easing of COVID-19 testing requirements and quarantine rules in some Chinese cities was met with a mix of relief and worry on Friday, as hundreds of millions await an expected shift in national virus policies after widespread social unrest.

    "While COVID-19 and flu can be mild infections for many, we must not forget that they can cause severe illness or even death for those most vulnerable in our communities", Mary Ramsay, director of public health programmes at the UK Health Security Agency, said.

    The WHO urged governments globally to focus on reaching those at risk, such as people over the age of 60 and those with underlying conditions, for vaccination.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh arranges 7-day booster dose drive from Dec 1
    7-day booster dose drive from Dec 1
    The government is planning to administer nearly 9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at 15,984 centres across the country
    The logo of Eisai Co Ltd is displayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, March 8, 2018.
    Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug slows cognitive decline
    The companies said that treatment with lecanemab reduced the rate of decline on a clinical dementia scale by 27% compared to a placebo
    The World Health Organization logo is pictured at the entrance of the WHO building, in Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 20, 2021.
    WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to fight stigma
    Both names will be used simultaneously for one year while 'monkeypox' is phased out
    A vial of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is pictured at the International Community Health Services clinic in Seattle, Washington, US, Mar 20, 2019.
    Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic: WHO
    A record high of nearly 40 million children missed a measles vaccine dose in 2021 due to hurdles created by the COVID pandemic

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher