Will direct recruitment of nursing lecturers sideline practical experience?

"What good did a PhD do me?" bemoaned an instructor from Dhaka Nursing College, who asked not to be named.

They entered the job after a four-year diploma course in nursing before spending another two years doing a BSc and two more for a Master's degree. They then completed their PhD from Thailand to be prioritised for the lecturer position.

"I'd rather have continued nursing. I'll never become a lecturer if the new law [introducing direct recruitment] is enacted. I opted for higher education to be promoted from instructor to lecturer. The new law in the works will make the students I'm instructing lecturers while I languish behind them. I will not be able to become a lecturer through promotion."

After spending nine years studying for the job, the government's "plans" to scrap the usual practice of promoting instructors to lecturers in the field cast dark clouds over his dreams.

The 2016 recruitment policy of the health ministry's nursing section had no opportunity for direct recruitment for lecturer positions. The ninth-grade position requires five years of experience as a senior staff nurse, staff nurse, or public health nurse, or a graduate degree in nursing.

However, a recently discovered document from the finance ministry revealed that the government was considering making direct recruitment the only path to becoming a nursing lecturer.

WHAT IS THE DOCUMENT?

In September 2018, the Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance authorised determining the salary grade of 188 positions at Sher-e-Bangla Nursing College in Dhaka and Manikganj Nursing College. It instructed the direct recruitment of nursing lecturers and lecturers in English and Computer Science.

The health ministry, however, reminded the finance ministry about the provisions of recruitment through promotions in positions for nursing as per the 2016 policy and requested the instruction be amended.

The following year, the finance ministry sent a letter to the health division stating senior staff nurses and those from equivalent positions could not be recruited as nursing lecturers through promotion.

In February 2020, a letter from the implementation subdivision of the Finance Division instructed an amendment to the recruitment policy to facilitate direct recruitment.

Responding to a question over the matter, Mohammed Habib Ullah, senior assistant secretary at the finance ministry, who signed the 2018 notice, said:

"I can only make a statement after a look at the fine print, but I am not the relevant official to speak to on the matter as I work in unit-4 of the implementation subdivision. Maybe I signed it due to the absence of a unit-4 official."

He then advised bdnews24.com to speak with unit-3 official Deputy Secretary SM Abdullah Al Mamun.

Mamun said: "These decisions are made at many different levels. When we receive a proposal about any position, a decision is made after going through all the related documents, the recruitment policy, and proposals from the public administration and expenditure management department."

"You'll often notice that the posts in our ninth grade are for direct recruitment, whereas sometimes they are done through promotion… The public administration ministry sets recruitment conditions for different positions based on different qualifications."

"Another thing is that the government aims to create job opportunities. There are many unemployed people in the country. If only those with jobs apply, where would those without them go?"

However, Nasima Parvin, deputy secretary of the Finance Division, who signed the instruction for amending the policy to facilitate direct recruitment, failed to specify the reason for the instruction three years ago.