Bayer says Parkinson's stem cell therapy improves symptoms in initial trial

“The positive outcome of this Phase I clinical trial is a clear step forward," said Christian Rommel, Bayer's head of drug research and development.



For BlueRock's experimental therapy, the researchers took human pluripotent embryonic stem cells and transformed them into dopamine-producing nerve cells. They were implanted into the brain to restore neural networks destroyed by Parkinson's.



Drugs to prevent the immune system from attacking the new cells were also given.



The results were presented at the International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders in Copenhagen, Denmark.



The hunt for a treatment of Parkinson's, which causes a lack of the molecule dopamine which helps regulate several basic brain functions, has seen many setbacks over decades.



A slew of research projects around the globe, including Bayer's, have recently honed in on the approach to transplant modified cells to restore a dopamine-producing area of the brain.



Some of this work is being done by Britain's' Cambridge University, South Korea's Bundang CHA Hospital, International Stem Cell Corp's Cyto Therapeutics in Australia, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Harvard University in the United States and Japan's Kyoto University Hospital.

