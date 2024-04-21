Bangladesh hospitals told to brace for ailments as ‘heatstroke’ deaths continue

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen has ordered the hospitals to prepare for a possible influx of heat-related ailments that may be triggered by the ongoing heatwave.

He discussed the issue with the civil surgeons and directors of government hospitals in a virtual meeting on Sunday as blazing temperatures continued to affect people’s lives and livelihoods.

At least three people died reportedly from heatstroke earlier in the day, taking the number of such fatalities to five in two days of record-breaking heat.