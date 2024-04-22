As heatwave sweeps Bangladesh, how hot is too hot?

The heatwave currently sweeping across Bangladesh has already claimed two lives. Doctors say that both victims – one in Pabna city and the other in Gazipur’s Konabari – suffered from ‘heat stroke’.

The mercury hit 42.6 degrees Celsius in Jashore on Saturday, a record for the year. And there seems little chance of the heat letting up. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department’s forecasts say temperatures are likely to remain the same or even rise slightly over the next few days.

As the UN was warned, the world now lives in the era of ‘global boiling’.

So, how hot is too hot for the human body to handle?