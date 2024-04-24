Brazilian DJ Alok infuses his dance music with indigenous songs

Brazilian DJ and producer Alok is setting aside his traditional modern electronic dance music to focus on something even more traditional – indigenous songs from his country.

His new album "The Future is Ancestral," released on Friday, features nine dance tracks mixed with indigenous songs, some of which have been sung for centuries by Brazilian tribes.

The inspiration for the project came from a trip to a remote Brazilian tribe in 2016, when the DJ was feeling depressed.

"At that moment, I realised that I was a bit miserable in a way where I was doing songs only to work in the Top Ten radio, whereas they were doing songs for healing but also to spread their culture," said Alok, 32, while in Los Angeles for a concert featuring the new album.

"I just didn't know why, but I knew I had to do an album in collaboration with indigenous people because that was something that was in a way a calling."