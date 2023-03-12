US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Pfizer Inc's nasal spray for migraine, giving patients access to a potentially fast-acting pain-relief option for headaches.

The drug, Zavzpret, was approved for the treatment of acute migraine, the company said. Pfizer gained the drug as well as FDA-approved oral migraine pill Nurtec ODT, through its $11.6 billion buyout of Biohaven Pharmaceutical last year.

Pfizer has forecast peak sales from its migraine pipeline to be around $6 billion.