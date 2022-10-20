Indonesia finds medicines with ingredients linked to fatal child kidney injury

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin was also cited by media as saying some of those syrups were produced locally.

Indonesia has temporarily banned sales of all syrup-based medications and has been looking closely at paracetamol syrups containing toxic diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol that have been used to treat fever in children.

Gambia's government is also investigating child AKI deaths linked to paracetamol syrups after 70 fatalities there. The syrups were made by New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd, which India said it is investigating.

Indonesia's food and drug agency (BPOM) has said Maiden Pharmaceuticals' products are not available locally.

Ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol were detected in syrups found at the homes of some patients, health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Thursday, without specifying how many.