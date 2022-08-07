High Court issues rule on absence of thalassaemia status in NIDs

The High Court has issued a rule asking why National IDs will not include information on thalassaemia affliction of citizens.

The rule also questions why the government will not be instructed to formulate a policy to identify people carrying the disease.

A High Court bench of Justices Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo issued the rule on Sunday following the preliminary hearing on a writ petition moved by lawyer Yunus Ali Akand.

The court asked the cabinet, health, law, home, Election Commission secretaries, director general of the health directorate and the president of Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council to respond to the rules within four weeks.

Lawyer Yunus argued his case and Deputy Attorney General Arobinda Kumar Roy represented the state.